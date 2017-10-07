Celestyal Set for Fifth Cuba Season

Celestyal Cruises is set for its fifth season in the Cuban market, as the Crystal will depart from Havana to mark the anniversary on October 20. The ship is fresh off a refurbishment job at the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

Celestyal offers year-round cruises in Cuba, with an all-inclusive seven-day circumnavigation of the island, also including a call in Montego Bay.

"Recent incidents exclusively involving U.S. and Canadian diplomats, as reported in media, are entirely unrelated to tourism and currently under investigation by the governments of Cuba, the USA and Canada. Safety and security at sea and on land are our highest priorities at Celestyal Cruises, and the company is pleased to be able to maintain its impeccable standards while providing our passengers with authentic lifetime experiences on one of the great gems of the Caribbean," Celestyal said, in a prepared statement.

The visa-issuing process for passengers remains unchanged, and Celestyal Cruises continue to offer a People-to-People itinerary that meets current U.S. legal requirements for a full-time program of educational and cultural exchange activities onboard and ashore. N

one of the company's local service providers, including shore excursion programs, are military owned or operated, the company said.

Celestyal Cruises offers embarkation in Montego Bay, Jamaica or Havana, Cuba.

In addition to an overnight in Havana (two full days), the cruise line's program features one day visits to Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba and Montego Bay.