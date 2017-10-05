Norwegian to Join the S&P 500 Index

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced it has been selected to join the S&P 500 Index effective at the open of trading on Friday, October 13.

The company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.

"We are honored to be joining the prestigious blue chip companies that comprise the S&P 500," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "This significant milestone highlights our company's solid track record of strong financial performance since our initial public offering in 2013 and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the talented men and women on board our 25 award-winning ships, our shoreside employees across the globe, and our management team and board of directors."