Viking: Mississippi Plans Still On

Viking Cruises is still hoping to enter the domestic cruise market in the United States with a Mississippi River program, although later than initially hoped for.

Chairman and Founder Torstein Hagen cited the complexity of the Jones Act.

"We are in the process of finding a solution, but it's not easy," he said, at a press conference aboard the Viking Sky in Manhattan.

Hagen said the plan is still on, but would not specify a timeline.

Viking would join American Cruise Line and American Queen Steamboat Company in the Mississippi River market.