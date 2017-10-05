Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Viking: Mississippi Plans Still On

Viking Longship in Europe

Viking Cruises is still hoping to enter the domestic cruise market in the United States with a Mississippi River program, although later than initially hoped for.

Chairman and Founder Torstein Hagen cited the complexity of the Jones Act. 

"We are in the process of finding a solution, but it's not easy," he said, at a press conference aboard the Viking Sky in Manhattan. 

Hagen said the plan is still on, but would not specify a timeline. 

Viking would join American Cruise Line and American Queen Steamboat Company in the Mississippi River market. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report