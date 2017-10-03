Royal Caribbean: Relief Efforts by the Numbers

Royal Caribbean International has been among the cruise lines leading the way when it comes to substantial hurricane relief efforts in multiple Caribbean destinations.

The company stepped up, donating relief supplies, evacuating citizens via multiple ships and landing everything from water and ice to generators.

"Having visited many of these places for almost five decades, or being headquartered there in the case of South Florida, we feel a deep connection with them and have built long-standing relationships. It’s heartbreaking to see our friends under these circumstances. With our strong sense of responsibility to our employees, their friends and families, our guests and the affected communities, we’ve been and remain committed to weathering this journey to recovery with them," said President and CEO Michael Bayley.

Here's the breakdown: