Virgin Voyages Sets October 31 Unveil Date

Virgin Voyages LogoVirgin Voyages has announced that it will unveil a “ship tease” during a Facebook Live event on October 31.

The company, led by President and CEO Tom McAlpin, is expected to get its first 110,000-ton, 2,800-passenger ship in 2020, and has promised to essentially reinvent the cruise vacation.

The start-up cruise operation said it will launch service from Miami in 2020, and its first ship order totals three newbuilds from Fincantieri on a prototype platform.

The yard cut steel on the first of three ships for the company in March.

April 22, 2018
