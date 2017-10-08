Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Preview: Mein Schiff 1

Mein Schiff 1 Rendering

The new Mein Schiff 1 launches next spring from Meyer Turku, ushering a new era of TUI Cruises ships.

The vessel takes the current Mein Schiff ships to the next level, being slightly larger at 110,000 tons with capacity for an estimated 2,900 passengers at double occupancy.

Mein Schiff 1 Highlights:

