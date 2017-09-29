Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Star Wins Best Itinerary Award for Golden Sea Route

Best Itinerary Award

Star Cruises took home the Best Itinerary Award during the Shanghai Cruise Tourism Festival organized by the Shanghai Baoshan Government.

The event took place on Sept. 23. 

The award recognizes Star's innovative eight-day Golden Sea program to Japan using Shanghai as a turnaround port. It is among the few non-short cruise options in the Chinese market.

“We are very honored to receive this Best Itinerary Award from the Shanghai Cruise Tourism Festival and Shanghai Baoshan Government and truly appreciate their recognition and support,” said Ang Moo Lim, President of Star Cruises. “Star Cruises remains committed to evolving the cruise industry and continues to offer best-in-class services across its fleet, innovating and introducing new concepts with exciting new destinations and cruise itineraries. It is our ongoing goal to promote both Star Cruises and cruising as a choice holiday-vacation option.”

The SuperStar Virgo is now offering a special "Autumn Scenery" cruise heading to Japan, including onboard activities such as a photo contest, Taichi class at sea, and China's Got Talent. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report