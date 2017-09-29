Star Wins Best Itinerary Award for Golden Sea Route

Star Cruises took home the Best Itinerary Award during the Shanghai Cruise Tourism Festival organized by the Shanghai Baoshan Government.

The event took place on Sept. 23.

The award recognizes Star's innovative eight-day Golden Sea program to Japan using Shanghai as a turnaround port. It is among the few non-short cruise options in the Chinese market.

“We are very honored to receive this Best Itinerary Award from the Shanghai Cruise Tourism Festival and Shanghai Baoshan Government and truly appreciate their recognition and support,” said Ang Moo Lim, President of Star Cruises. “Star Cruises remains committed to evolving the cruise industry and continues to offer best-in-class services across its fleet, innovating and introducing new concepts with exciting new destinations and cruise itineraries. It is our ongoing goal to promote both Star Cruises and cruising as a choice holiday-vacation option.”

The SuperStar Virgo is now offering a special "Autumn Scenery" cruise heading to Japan, including onboard activities such as a photo contest, Taichi class at sea, and China's Got Talent.