Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Royal Caribbean Delivers 500 Generators to Puerto Rico

Generators being delivered in San Juan

The Adventure of the Seas, a ship from the Royal Caribbean International brand, made a aid stop in San Juan on Wednesday, dropping off medical and relief supplies, as well as 500 generators.

The Adventure will next head to St. Thomas and St. Croix to drop off more supplies.

"With the assistance of local government, Adventure will also pick up almost 3,000 evacuees from these islands, including families of our employees, and bring them back to Fort Lauderdale. Our work isn’t done here. We’re matching up $1 million for every donation we receive," Royal Caribbean said, in a prepared statement.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Valencia
Cruise Industry News Annual Report