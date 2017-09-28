Royal Caribbean Delivers 500 Generators to Puerto Rico

The Adventure of the Seas, a ship from the Royal Caribbean International brand, made a aid stop in San Juan on Wednesday, dropping off medical and relief supplies, as well as 500 generators.

The Adventure will next head to St. Thomas and St. Croix to drop off more supplies.

"With the assistance of local government, Adventure will also pick up almost 3,000 evacuees from these islands, including families of our employees, and bring them back to Fort Lauderdale. Our work isn’t done here. We’re matching up $1 million for every donation we receive," Royal Caribbean said, in a prepared statement.