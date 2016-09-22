San Francisco: Maiden Call by the Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International hosted a maiden call ceremony on Monday to mark the first visit to the Port of San Francisco by the Explorer of the Seas.

The ship docked at the James R. Herman Cruise Terminal at Pier 27 and stayed overnight before sailing on Sept. 20 to Victoria, Canada.

This was the first of three weeklong Pacific coastal cruises from Seattle, with ports of call at Astoria, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and Victoria.

The Explorer of the Seas will be back in San Francisco twice more this year, on Sept. 26-27 and October 4.

Photos: Captain Kjetil Gjerstad receives a commemorative plaque from Michael Nerney, maritime marketing manager of the Port of San Francisco.

(Left to Right): Staff Captain Panos Panagopoulos; Fred Rogers; Cathryn Lucido; Sandra Oberle; Nate Valente; Michael Nerney; Mim Illencik; Captain Kjetil Gjerstad; Aaron Golbus; Harriet Israel; Shannon Alford; Brandon Chapman; Kimberley Beal; Hotel Director Alastair Crawford; Bernie McDonald; Joe Dovichi.