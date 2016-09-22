Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

San Francisco: Maiden Call by the Explorer of the Seas

San Francisco: Maiden Call by the Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International hosted a maiden call ceremony on Monday to mark the first visit to the Port of San Francisco by the Explorer of the Seas.

The ship docked at the James R. Herman Cruise Terminal at Pier 27 and stayed overnight before sailing on Sept. 20 to Victoria, Canada.

This was the first of three weeklong Pacific coastal cruises from Seattle, with ports of call at Astoria, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and Victoria.

The Explorer of the Seas will be back in San Francisco twice more this year, on Sept. 26-27 and October 4.

Photos:  Captain Kjetil Gjerstad receives a commemorative plaque from Michael Nerney, maritime marketing manager of the Port of San Francisco.

(Left to Right): Staff Captain Panos Panagopoulos; Fred Rogers; Cathryn Lucido; Sandra Oberle; Nate Valente; Michael Nerney; Mim Illencik; Captain Kjetil Gjerstad; Aaron Golbus; Harriet Israel; Shannon Alford; Brandon Chapman; Kimberley Beal; Hotel Director Alastair Crawford; Bernie McDonald; Joe Dovichi.

San Francisco: Maiden Call by the Explorer of the Seas San Francisco: Maiden Call by the Explorer of the Seas

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide