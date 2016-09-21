Pullmantur: Winter Program for the Horizon in the Canary Islands

Pullmantur Cruises has announced a new Canary Island and Agadir itinerary for this winter, sailing roundtrip from Lanzarote and calling at Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma, and the Moroccan city of Agadir.

Pullmantur said it was the first time it is sailing from a Spanish port during the winter.

Richard J. Vogel, president and CEO of Pullmantur Cruises, commented in a prepared statement that the launch of this new route is "the result of the excellent response the company always has in the Spanish market, to which we are totally committed."

In addition, he said: "I am convinced that we have an extremely attractive route for passengers from both mainland Spain and from the islands. The first will enjoy the best climate in the world during the winter; while local tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy a cruise while discovering unique places that they perhaps did not know before."

The 2016-2017 winter program will have an estimated passenger capacity of nearly 25,000.

This past winter season, the Horizon sailed in the Caribbean for Croiseres de France.