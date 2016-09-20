Celebrity Solstice to Pair Movies and Food

Celebrity Cruises is promising a new twist on food pairings. When the Celebrity Solstice returns to service on Oct. 31, 2016 after drydock, she will feature A Taste of Film, pairing films that evoke a specific cultural, culinary or destination experience with cuisine that brings the scenes to life through the guests’ taste buds.

A large movie screen will be added to The Lawn Club area where the culinary experience will be offered. Alcove-style cabanas will line the real grass lawn for additional seating.

The Solstice will also feature Sushi on Five, the line’s newest dining endeavor, replacing what was the Bistro on Five. An à la carte menu created by Sushi Chef Yoshikazu “Yoshi” Okada will include hand-rolled sushi, fresh tableside grated wasabi, house-made soy sauce, Asian-inspired cocktails, Japanese beers and premium sakes, plus a range of starters and entrees.

Following her drydock, the Solstice will sail to Australia for her seasonal program there.