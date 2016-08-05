P&O: Promoting 180 Years of Globetrotting

To celebrate 180 years of globetrotting adventures since 1837, P&O Cruises has launched a ‘come celebrate with us’ promotion for 2017 with extra onboard spending money for bookings made by September 30, 2016.

Valid on outside cabins and above, the special offer is available on a range of so-called Select Price holidays departing November 2016 to August 2017 and includes short breaks, school holidays, Christmas and New Year escapes as well as fly-cruises across the globe.

The extra onboard spending money can be used for spa treatments, specialty restaurants, wine tastings or in the ships’ shops.

Holiday options in the promotion include: Mediterranean fly-cruise: Select Prices start from £799 per person for a seven-night Croatia and Italy fly-cruise on Oceana departing April 27, 2017with up to £150 per outside cabin onboard spend. Departing from and returning to Malta, ports of call include Split, Venice, Ravenna and Dubrovnik.

Spain, Portugal & France ex-UK cruise: Select Prices start from £999 per person for a 12-night Spain, Portugal & France cruise on Oriana departing April 11, 2017 with up to £250 per outside cabin on board spend. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call include Santander, El Ferrol, Oporto, Cadiz, Gibraltar, Lisbon and La Rochelle.