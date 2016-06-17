Princess Australia on the Red Carpet

Princess Cruises’ Australian team walked the red carpet at the premiere of the film Captain Fantastic last night as part of the cruise line’s partnership with the Sydney Film Festival. The local team enjoyed pre-screening VIP cocktails at Town Hall’s Festival Hub before moving to the State Theatre for the Australian premiere of the family comedy-drama starring Viggo Mortensen.

This is the third year Princess has been involved with the festival, with the partnership bolstering the line’s red carpet credentials which include the Travelling Film Festival at Sea and ever-popular Movies Under The Stars.