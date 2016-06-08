P&O Cruises and Cunard Bring Hotel Op Together with Marketing

Carnival UK has announced that it is bringing onboard hotel operations together with brand and marketing teams across Cunard and P&O Cruises.

Among the changes, Simon Palethorpe becomes Cunard senior vice president and Paul Ludlow takes the role of P&O Cruises senior vice president, both overseeing expanded organizations.

Carnival UK CEO David Noyes said the decision to bring the onboard hotel operations teams together with the brand and marketing teams is to encourage closer working between the brand teams which are identifying and marketing to the guests for each brand and the onboard hotel teams which are delivering to the guests. "

This end-to-end focus on guest experience will give us an unrelenting, joined up spotlight on our guests from the moment that they consider a holiday with us to when they return home and want to re-book. It is a complete circle of proposition, execution, fulfilment and follow-up and gives us line of sight at every stage.

"Equally it is important that we focus on this by brand because as our travel agent partners know and understand, a guest on Cunard is looking for a different holiday experience to a guest with P&O Cruises