Port of New Orleans Set To Host 2016 AAPA Conference

The Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans is set to host the 105th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), said to be the largest gathering of port and maritime professionals in the Western Hemisphere.

The conference, scheduled for Oct. 23-26 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, will include technical and policy committee meetings, business sessions and social networking for port professionals and marine transportation leaders throughout the four-day event.

“This year marks the seventh time New Orleans has played host to AAPA’s Annual Conference,” said Port President and CEO Gary LaGrange. “We are honored to host this prestigious event and know attendees will enjoy New Orleans’ hospitality and the unparalleled networking and business programs that AAPA events provide.”

"AAPA and our member ports are excited to be returning to New Orleans for our annual convention,” said AAPA President and CEO Kurt Nagle. “The Crescent City is an ideal location to bring together ports from throughout the hemisphere to collaborate on key industry issues and strengthen trading relationships. We greatly appreciate the hospitality of the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans and Gary LaGrange in hosting this international event."

“We expect all attendees to enjoy the unique events and programs the convention has to offer and to take time to explore New Orleans,” LaGrange said. “We look forward to seeing friends and connecting with new ones, while sharing our experiences and plans for tomorrow.”