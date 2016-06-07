St. Tropez: First Time, Five Ships on Same Day

The Var Provence Cruise Club (VPCC) has reported that Friday, May 27, 2016 will be remembered as an important day in Saint-Tropez’s cruise history as for the first time, the Provençal port accommodated five cruise ships in its bay.

The callers included the Star Breeze, the Seadream I and I, the Azamara Quest and the Star Flyer.

According to the VPCC, those five calls highlight the fact that 2016 is going to be an exceptional year for Saint-Tropez: 90 cruise ships are scheduled (a 28 percent increase in calls compared to 2015), which translates to 40,000 passengers and 23,000 crew members.

In addition to the five calls on May 27, 11 double calls are expected later in the season.

Ships calling at St. Tropez tend to be from premium and luxury-market cruise lines.

With landmark ports, such as Saint-Tropez and Toulon, the VPCC said their joint efforts has made Var a top destination for cruise lines. Jacques Bianchi, president of the Var Chamber of Commerce, commented: “Since the VPCC was launched in 2008, the number of calls in the region has increased 80 percent and the number of cruise passengers 276 percent.”

Described as small, but beautiful, ports such as Sanary-sur-Mer have developed their activity in a spectacular way, according to the VPCC, with a 73 percent increase in calls this year over last year, while Frejus and Cavalaire will accommodate their first cruise ships next year.