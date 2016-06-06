Silversea Opens Books on 2018 World Cruise

Silversea Cruises opened the books today on its World Cruise 2018, a 121-day sailing from Los Angeles to Rome, departing January 6, 2018. This odyssey will be hosted aboard the all-suite Silver Whisper, allowing travelers to visit 60 destinations in 21 countries across the globe. There will be 17 overnight calls and 13 late-night stays.

Titled La Grande Bellezza, the voyage will go west across the Pacific to Hawaii, French Polynesia, and New Zealand, then weave a path through the Java Sea to Bali, Probolinggo, Semarang, and Borneo, and to isles in the Philippines. After two nights in Hong Kong and overnight stays in Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Singapore, Silver Whisper will follow the route of ancient spice traders to Sri Lanka, India, and Oman. Then she will continue through the Red Sea to Luxor and Petra, Greece, and along the coast of Italy to Rome.

"The 2018 world cruise is an enriching epic adventure designed for experienced travelers," said Mark Conroy, Silversea's managing director for the Americas. "Guests will be able to visit some of the most amazing places on the planet, witnessing such incredible wonders as the Great Barrier Reef, the blue lagoons of Polynesia, and mystic Ha Long Bay, returning every evening to the comfort and all-inclusive luxury of their ship."

Guests will also enjoy an expansive onboard enrichment program featuring destination experts, academics, journalists, diplomats and other specialists. Local entertainment, cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, and regional specialties will provide further immersion in each global destination.

Guests sailing the complete World Cruise will enjoy a variety of special amenities and events, including a Bon Voyage reception and overnight hotel stay in Los Angeles on January 5, Business Class air and transfers (between airport, hotel and the Silver Whisper), complimentary baggage valet service, a $4,000 onboard spending credit (per suite), complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, and special commemorative gifts. Plus, details on other exciting exclusive events and Silversea Experiences will be announced later.

Rates for the full voyage start at $182,050 per guest for the owner’s suite to the Vista Suite category at $57,750 per guest. Segments are also available.