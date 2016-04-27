Silversea Launches $199 Business Class Air Upgrades on All-Inclusive Med Itineraries

Silversea Cruises has announced business class air upgrades for only $199 each way on transoceanic flights for selected Mediterranean itineraries.

The offer is available from over 50 gateway cities in the U.S. and Canada, and is valid for new bookings made between April 27 and June 10, 2016 on 18 voyages that already feature the line’s so-called Most Inclusive All-Inclusive package: Roundtrip economy air travel and transfers; two-night pre-cruise hotel stay and transfers; free Silver shore select excursions; and free Wi-Fi (for all 2016 sailings to all regions of the globe).

Sample voyages offering the $199 business class upgrades include: The Silver Spirit sailing a 10-day voyage on August 12 roundtrip from Venice with calls in Ravenna, Hvar, Kotor, Corfu, Sarande, Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar, and Trieste. All-inclusive packages start at $7,750 per guest.

The Silver Cloud departing September 16 on a seven-day voyage from Monte Carlo to Barcelona with calls in Saint-Tropez, Marseille, Sète, Alcudia (Mallorca), and Castellón. All-inclusive packages start at $6,400 per guest.

The Silver Wind departing November 8 on a seven-day voyage from Rome to Barcelona with calls in Livorno, Monte Carlo, Ajaccio (Corsica), Porto Mahon, and Palma de Mallorca. All-inclusive packages start at $6,000 per guest.

According to Silversea, guests on these Most Exclusive All-inclusive voyages may also enrich their travel experience with a choice of free Silver Shore Select excursions offered in every port of call. Small-group excursions present a destination's art, history, and culture in an intimate, authentic way, utilizing comfortable transportation and expert local guides. In addition to the free Silver Shore Select excursions, guests may purchase tours from a variety of land programs, including the more-immersive Silver Shore Collection tours, as well as Silver Shore Privato, which provides a private car and driver for independent exploring.

The Most Exclusive All-inclusive package benefits complement an array of included amenities that already features: open-seating gourmet dining; butler service for all suites; Champagne, select wines, premium spirits, specialty coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks; in-suite bar stocked with guests' preferences; in-suite dining and 24-hour dining service (from a formal dinner ordered from The Restaurant menu and served in-suite, to lighter fare served in attended lounges); lecture and enrichment programs; roundtrip transportation into town (in most ports); onboard gratuities (exclusive of spa treatments); and free Wi-Fi for each guest.