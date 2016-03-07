Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Fincantieri and U of Rhode Island Sign Internship Agreement

Fincantieri and the University of Rhode Island, on behalf of its International Engineering Program (IEP), has signed an understanding, which establishes the beginning of mutual collaboration to develop academic and cultural interchange.

According to Fincantieri, the agreement, which has an initial duration of three years with renewal possibilities, will begin in the first half of 2017 and will be dedicated to undergraduate and graduate students from the University of Rhode Island.

In particular, Fincantieri said it will consider internships for some of the most skilled students from the faculties of mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering at its premises in Italy.

After a training period, the students will also be given the chance to increase and upgrade their skills in the company’s Italian facilities, integrating the know-how provided from the academic world with the realities of the business world, the shipbuilder stated.

The understanding also includes the possibility of activating further collaboration forms of specific projects related to research and innovation, also involving the American subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG).

Fincantieri stated further that the agreement is part of the Group’s global strategy, aimed at undertaking continuous collaboration projects with top international universities and institutes in order to build up the its presence worldwide and attract talent and professionals from all over the world.

 
 

 

