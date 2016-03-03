EMC Readies Customers for High-Throughput Satellite Capacity and Services

EMC has announced that the majority of its remote communications and content customers around the world are ready to fill the high-throughput satellite (HTS) capacity coming to market this year.

“Our customers are leading the explosive requirements for high speed Internet and on-demand content, in addition to their growing need for mission-critical communications, in the world’s most remote locations,” said Abel Avellan, CEO and founder.

“So we recognized the need for HTS five years ago and drove the design of, and investment into, HTS with our satellite partners. While we have led this revolution, our customers are now thinking beyond just the mission-critical reliability and additional bandwidth. They expect a quality of experience (QOE) equivalent to what they get at home and in the office.That is why we are offering HTS and beyond.”

Since EMC acquired MTN in July 2015, the company has invested in designing additional proprietary technologies to add to its 20 patents. The company’s goal has been to deliver a much higher level QOE.

The newest patented technology to heighten customers’ QOE is SpeedNet, a breakthrough solution to the satellite industry’s oldest problem -- latency. Using a proprietary intelligent protocol and global backbone, SpeedNet predictively fetches, compresses and pushes multiple layers of websites at once to local servers. The net result for the end-user is a browsing experience that mimics high-speed fiber.

“We have set the bar for delivering the fastest Web browsing experience possible over satellite even before HTS is widely available,” Avellan said. “This is another pioneering example of how customers can have a significantly better QOE in the world’s most remote locations.”

EMC continues to enable other industry firsts, such as the only fully integrated communications and content service at sea, in the air and on land. The company provides mission-critical communications and content for people and businesses on the move, or in hard to reach places, in eight markets -- energy, yachting, commercial shipping, mobile network operations, government/non-government operations, global enterprises, aviation, and cruise and ferries.

“No other provider has brought together high-speed Internet, live TV, streaming, on-demand video, for remote users,” Avellan said. “This empowers us to offer customers a seamless branded journey for their passengers and employees akin to their QOE in their homes and offices. Our customers are excited about how HTS will supplement their experience and so are we.”

EMC specializes in mission-critical communications and content for organizations and people on the move in the most remote locations. At sea, on land and in the air, the company provides seamless, reliable connectivity and access.

EMC leverages its wholly owned and operated satellite-terrestrial-cellular broadband network with fully meshed multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) interconnected teleports. The company delivers mission-critical communications, Internet, live TV, on-demand video, voice, cellular and 3G/LTE services worldwide.

The company operates in 140 countries and runs 52 global field support centers.