Valmet To Supply Scrubber System to TUI Cruises' New Vessels

Valmet has announced that it will supply exhaust gas scrubber systems for two new cruise vessels, Mein Schiff 7 & 8, to be built by Meyer Turku for TUI Cruises. The scrubber system deliveries to the first vessel will start in the fourth quarter of 2016 and to the second vessel in the first quarter of 2017.

This scrubber system order was included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2015 orders received. The value of the order was not disclosed. Typically, the order value of scrubber system deliveries ranges between EUR 1 and 6 million.

For TUI Cruises these new cruise ships represent 5th and 6th cruise vessels with scrubbers based on Valmet's technology.

"Our scrubber system will ensure for the ships a modern, reliable exhaust gas cleaning system," commented Anssi Mäkelä, senior manager, marine scrubber systems, Valmet.

The scrubber system delivery will include integrated hybrid scrubbers for both engine rooms and all auxiliary systems with automation. The exhaust gas is washed with seawater in open loop mode and with recirculated water and alkali in closed loop mode. Wash water is cleaned with Valmet's patented water treatment system. All emissions are continuously monitored and the complete exhaust gas scrubber system is controlled with Valmet's proven marine automation.