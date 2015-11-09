Tunisia To host 4th UNWTO Conference on Tourism and Media

Building stronger partnerships between tourism destinations and the media will be the topic of the 4th UNWTO International Conference on Tourism and the Media, to be hosted in Tunisia on Nov. 12 - 13, 2015.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization said that conference counts on the participation of key media and tourism sector representatives. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between tourism authorities and the media community and to reflect on how to better communicate in critical circumstances.

“The objectives of the Tunisian government are clear; we want to make of our country a leading destination in the international scene. The image of Tunisia is that of a country with 3,000 years of history; a country which has been at the crossroads of many civilizations and which have shaped our people; a people known for its openness, tolerance, warmth and hospitality,” commented Minister Elloumi Rekik in a prepared statement.

The ‘Tourism and the Media’ Conference series constitute a major initiative and is said to reflect the commitment of UNWTO to engage with the media community worldwide. Previous conferences were held in Croatia, Egypt and Portugal.