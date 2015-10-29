Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Royal Caribbean Lays Keel to Fourth Oasis at STX France in St. Nazaire

Royal Caribbean Lays Keel to Fourth Oasis at STX France in St. Nazaire Royal Caribbean International laid the keel of its fourth Oasis-class ship today at the STX Shipyard in St. Nazaire.

During the ceremony, a 1,000-ton block measuring 32-ft by 154-ft (10 x 47 meters) was lifted by crane into the building dock. Newly minted coins were placed under the keel and will stay in place there until the end of the ship’s construction. Once the ship is near to completion, the coins are retrieved and presented to the ship’s Captain and crew to be placed onboard the ship.

Still to be named, the fourth Oasis-class ship will be delivered in 2018.

 
 

 

