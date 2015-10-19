Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Queen Mary 2 Redo in May-June Drydock

Cunard Line has announced a major rework of staterooms and public areas of the Queen Mary 2 when she goes into drydock a Blohm + Voss from May 27 to June 21, 2016.

Among the work being done, the ship’s Queens and Princess Grill suites and restaurants will undergo enhancements, “ascending” to what Cunard called “a new level of luxury, sharing company with the world’s finest five star hotels. However, the ship will stay true to her art deco heritage, while offering updated, crisp, contemporary interiors re-designed for today’s most discerning travelers, and further solidifying the unique position of these distinctively luxurious at-sea accommodations.”

All Britannia Club Balcony and Single staterooms will also be redone. During the drydock, the ship will receive 30 new balcony staterooms and 15 single Britannia staterooms.

(The new Queens Grill, Princess Grill and Britannia stateroom)

