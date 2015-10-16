Fathom Establishes Preferred Supplier Agreement with Signature



Fathom has announced its agreement to become a preferred supplier with Signature Travel Network, a network of retail agencies. The brand said in a prepared statement that the relationship will enable it to market to a broad audience of purpose-driven travelers by leveraging Signature’s travel network of 205 members across 442 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

As a preferred Signature supplier, Fathom will reach travelers through a network of more than 6,000 front-line travel consultants globally who were said to have proven track records of generating sales and driving market share for suppliers. Fathom said it will have access to an extensive range of discerning travelers who have long-term relationships with Signature and rely on the network’s travel professionals to identify distinctive and meaningful travel opportunities.

“As a company that has created an entirely new category of travel, it is important for Fathom to have savvy business partners to engage social impact travelers – many of whom have been hungry to make an impact, but have not known where to begin,” said Tara Russell, president of Fathom. “The Signature travel professionals are known for having lasting relationships with travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences and we feel fortunate to have a preferred partnership with them to effectively connect with our target audience of travelers.”

Signature members are said to represent a diverse grouping of retail travel companies, including many of the nation's top multi-location, market dominant organizations; single location boutique travel specialists; cruise-only agencies: and internet-based marketers. Signature works with its preferred supplier network to provide its member agencies with access to a wide range of exclusive offers and benefits to help close sales and build client loyalty.