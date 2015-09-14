Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Wartsila Appoints Roger Holm To Lead Marine Solutions

Wartsila has named Roger Holm president of its Marine Solutions division and executive vice president and member of the board of management, effective 1 November 2015. Holm will be responsible for the company’s Marine Solutions business globally, and will report to President and CEO Jaakko Eskola.

Holm joined Wartsila in 1997 and has held several managerial positions, most recently leading the engines organization, responsible for engine production and R&D for the marine and energy markets. Before that he has led Seals & Bearings, Solutions Management and Business Development within the Services business, and has worked as CIO.

 
 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report