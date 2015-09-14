Wartsila Appoints Roger Holm To Lead Marine Solutions

Wartsila has named Roger Holm president of its Marine Solutions division and executive vice president and member of the board of management, effective 1 November 2015. Holm will be responsible for the company’s Marine Solutions business globally, and will report to President and CEO Jaakko Eskola.

Holm joined Wartsila in 1997 and has held several managerial positions, most recently leading the engines organization, responsible for engine production and R&D for the marine and energy markets. Before that he has led Seals & Bearings, Solutions Management and Business Development within the Services business, and has worked as CIO.