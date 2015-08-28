Saint John to Welcome Largest Ship Yet

The Port of Saint John (New Brunswick, Canada) has announced that the Liberty of the Seas will be calling on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at approximately 12:30 pm and remain for about 12 hours, departing just after midnight.

At 160,000-tons and with a passenger capacity of 3,600 passengers (double occupancy), the Liberty of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever to visit Saint John. She will call again on Sept. 14 and Oct. 13.

Planning for the call began two years ago, according to the port, which included working with the harbor pilots to coordinate the arrival and departure times during appropriate tidal windows, installation of a new 200-ton bollard (to hold the ship’s bow lines), and other operational considerations.

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 is the previous largest ship to have called at Saint John.