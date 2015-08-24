Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Rostock-Warnemunde Season Update

The Port of Rostock-Warnemunde has reported a double-digit increase in cargo for the first six months, while expecting approximately half a million cruise passengers for the full season, similar to last year. The cruise season started May 5 and ends October 17.

Rostock has scheduled 181 cruise calls by 39 different ships this year, including homeporting by the AIDAdiva and AIDAmar, and partial turnarounds by Costa, MSC, Princess and others, according to a port statement.

With a busy season, there were five ships in port on July 5 and 17 and there will be four ships in on August 30. More than 100 of the calls take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and there will be ships in port for a total of 108 days during this year’s season.

First time callers this year include the Birka Stockholm, Costa Favolosa, Costa Luminosa, Horizon, Louis Aura, Magellan, MSC Sinfonia, Ocean Dram, Serenade of the Seas and Viking Star.

 

