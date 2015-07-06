Fincantieri To Start Work at Monfalcone Tomorrow

Fincantieri has announced that the prosecutor's office of Gorizia has ordered the release of the areas in the Monfalcone shipyard that were subject to seizure on June 29. The working activities for all the workers involved in the production cycle of the Monfalcone shipyard will resume tomorrow.

Fincantieri issued its thanks the government, the institutions and all those who in recent days have spoken out in favour of the company and the right to work, it said, “which shall always be safeguarded, especially when the safety and health of workers is not called into question.”

The company also stated that to its surprise it learned that, simultaneously with the notification of the decree of release from seizure, the same prosecutor served the director of the shipyard with a notice of investigation for alleged violations of the environmental regulations.