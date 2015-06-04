Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Michael Ungerer: German Domestic Supply to Grow 42.9 Percent over Three Years

Between 2014 and 2017 the capacity of German cruise brands will grow by 42.9 percent, according to Michael Ungerer, president of AIDA and chairman of CLIA Germany, who spoke at the World Ports Conference in Hamburg.

“By 2016 we want to reach the 2 million mark in Germany and there may also be a further million guests on top in the upcoming three to four years," he said. “However, this can only be achieved, if all responsible parties start to think about the necessary requirements today. The existing infrastructures of the 2015 will not be sufficient for this (growth)."

Another key issue, he said, is the cooperation between cruise companies and ports is the continuous improvement of their environmental performance. "Sustainable management and the consistent protection of the environment are the guarantee for being able to successfully offer cruises in the future," Ungerer added.

 

