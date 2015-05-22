San Diego Proclaims May 22 Maritime Day

To recognize the working waterfront's contributions to the region, the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has approved a proclamation to honor Maritime Day, May 22, in San Diego.

Additionally, the Port will recognize Maritime Month during May by highlighting the impact of San Diego's maritime industry and thanking the hardworking men and women of San Diego Bay.

Maritime Month is the Port's unique extended celebration of National Maritime Day on May 22, which pays special tribute to merchant marines and to the benefits that the maritime industry provides the country. The U.S. Department of Transportation will host an observance and wreath-laying ceremony in Washington, D.C. on National Maritime Day.

"Maritime is a critical industry for the Port, cities and region, pumping $7.6 billion into San Diego's economy and providing an average compensation of $72,000 for maritime industrial jobs located on Port tidelands," said Board Chairman Dan Malcolm. "The commissioners unanimously approved extending the recognition of Maritime Day to fit the large presence and impact of the Port's maritime industries."

Throughout May, the Port is hosting festivities that highlight its economic impact, cargo/strategic military capabilities, cruise ship terminals and environmental stewardship.

A number of free events are made available to the public.