Holland America Revenue Management Promotions

Holland America Line has made two promotions in the Revenue Management Department: Carole Biencourt was named pricing and demand director, Europe cruises; and Justin Poulsen was promoted to pricing and demand director, Voyage cruises.

In their new roles, Biencourt and Poulsen are responsible for planning, positioning and strategizing how to price and sell Holland America Line’s worldwide cruises. Both directors report to Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president, revenue management.

Biencourt, who began her career with Holland America Line more than 30 years ago, most recently was senior manager, revenue accounting, where she supervised a team of 10 employees. During her time with the company, she has risen through several analytical roles serving the marketing and finance departments.

Poulsen joined Holland America Line in 2010 and most recently was senior manager, deployment and itinerary planning, where he conceived, designed and implemented global deployments for the company’s fleet of 15 ships.