Busselton (Western Australia) Adds More Calls

Busselton in the South West region of Western Australia has announced an additional six cruise calls to the region – including a visit from the Queen Mary 2 in February 2017.

A statement from Busselton said that the decision by Cunard Cruise Line to include Busselton on the itinerary of one of the world’s top cruising vessels puts the City firmly on the map as an emerging world-class cruising destination.

Recognizing the future of cruising in this region the Federal Government, through its Tourism Demand-Driver Infrastructure Programme, has allocated funding to commence construction of a new landing platform on the Busselton Jetty.

The Federal Government has granted $600,000 to this project which the City of Busselton will match.

The funds will see the existing 15-meterlanding platform on the eastern side of the Busselton Jetty extended into a 35-meter long structure to accommodate the temporary berthing of cruise ship tender vessels as well as charter boats and other recreational vessels. Work is scheduled for completion by June 2016.

Mayor Ian Stubbs said: “We would not have been able to achieve this if not for the combined efforts of the City, the Geographe Bay Tourism Association, local Chambers of Commerce and BJECA. I would also like to acknowledge the ongoing support of Tourism WA. Additionally the warm welcome given by our volunteers, coupled with the musical entertainment provided by local students, proved to be a winning combination setting Busselton apart in what is a very competitive market.”

“This purpose-built landing will enable passengers from cruise ships, tourist charters and recreational vessels to disembark far more efficiently and comfortably – particularly during poor weather. Landing directly on the beautiful Busselton Jetty will significantly heighten the overall tourist experience,” Mayor Stubbs added.

“Most importantly it will encourage the continued inclusion of Busselton as a feature stop on the itineraries of various cruise ships, including the likes of the Queen Mary 2.”