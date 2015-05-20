Norwegian: Dawn Cleared, Resumes Service

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the Dawn has been cleared to depart Bermuda at 3 pm today and return to Boston where it is expected to arrive on Friday as scheduled.

According to Norwegian, a thorough assessment of the Dawn was completed by the line’s technical operations team, an independent dive team and inspectors representing the ship’s classification society.

The team confirmed the ship’s structural integrity, and the technical issue which caused the steering malfunction was identified and corrected.

The Dawn’s next voyage will depart from Boston on May 22.

All guests sailing on the current voyage will receive a future cruise credit of 15 percent of their cruise fare to use towards a future Norwegian cruise.