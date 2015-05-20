Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Le Havre Celebrates 200th Princess Call

Le Havre Celebrates 200th Princess Call

The Port of Le Havre is celebrating the 200th call by Princess Cruises today.

Captain Nick Nash of the Royal Princess and his officers welcomed local authorities onboard for a plaque exchange ceremony. Valérie Conan, from Le Havre Cruise Club, presented a metal sculpture which symbolizes the skyline with the monuments of Le Havre.

Besides excursions to Paris and Normandy, local representatives underlined the assets of Le Havre, including its contemporary architecture listed by UNESCO; the MuMa (impressionism museum), which holds the biggest impressionist collection in France after the Orsay Museum in Paris; shopping; and also the sea-front.

The port is already planning for its 500th anniversary in 2017.

Le Havre Celebrates 200th Princess Call

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking