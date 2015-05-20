Norwegian Dawn Update

Norwegian Cruise Lines issued another update on the Dawn this morning. The ship is now alongside at Heritage Cay, while being inspected, and guests have the opportunity to go ashore.
Norwegian Cruise Lines issued another update on the Dawn this morning. The ship is now alongside at Heritage Cay, while being inspected, and guests have the opportunity to go ashore.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.
In This Edition:
Itinerary Planning
Luxury Market
Caribbean
Food + Beverage
Executive Profiles
Expedition
Drydocks