Meyer Turku Delivers Mein Schiff 4

Meyer Turku handed over Mein Schiff 4 to TUI Cruises today. This was the first delivery from Turku Shipyard under Meyer ownership. Two days before, on May 6, the Meyer family, operating the shipbuilding company Meyer Werft in Germany, became 100 percent owners of the Finnish yard.

The production of the next evolution in the Mein Schiff series, Mein Schiff 5, started in February (2015). In June, there will be a keel laying ceremony for Mein Schiff 5 and, on the same day, the production of Mein Schiff 6 will start. By the end of this year, Mein Schiff 5 will be floated out, and she will be delivered to TUI in the summer of 2016.

Mein Schiff 4 is 294 meters long and 36 meters wide. With a gross tonnage of 99,500, she has a total of 1,253 cabins of which 90 percent are outside and 82 percent also have their own balcony. There is a wide range of different cabin categories, including cabins for families and spa customers. Highlights are the sea-and-sky suites over two decks, which feature their own 29-square-meter roof terrace.

Designed for the German premium-class cruise market, Mein Schiff cruise ships are sophisticated and highly innovative, according to a press release from the shipyard. The ships have been constructed using advanced and eco-friendly technologies. Featuring cutting-edge technologies, these new ships set standards in terms of energy efficiency, with energy consumption around 30 percent lower than for other cruise ships of the same size. By using the combined exhaust after-treatment system consisting of a scrubber and SCR unit (selective catalytic reduction), sulfur emissions are lowered by as much as 99 percent and nitrogen oxide emission are reduced by around 75 percent.

Following today’s handover, the Mein Schiff 4 will be named in Kiel on June 5, before sailing on her maiden voyage to the Baltic States on June 6, 2015.