Berlin Returns to the Red Sea for 2015-2016

FTI Cruises has announced that the Berlin is returning to the Red Sea for the 2015-2016 winter season, offering seven one-week sailings round trip from Safaga to Aqaba, Sharm el Sheik, Suez and Hurghada from Dec. 20 to Feb. 21.

According to Managing Director Alexander Gessl, the successful deployment earlier this year encouraged the brand to return.

The cruise rates start at 899 euro per person, double occupancy, including air from Germany, Austria or Switzerland. Cruises can be combined with a one-week beach stay in El Gouna for a 14-day vacation.

The Berlin sails eight days from Venice to Safaga, departing on Dec. 12 and returns to the Mediterranean on Feb. 21, sailing a 14-day cruise back to Venice, including passages of the Suez and Corinth canals.

 
 

 

