Meyer Delivers Anthem of the Seas

Meyer Werft has officially delivered the Anthem of the Seas to Royal Caribbean International.

Royal Caribbean’s Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain received the new ship from Meyer Werft Yard’s Managing Partner Bernard Meyer in a signing ceremony held in Bremerhaven.

“I am very happy to receive the ship from Meyer Werft,” said Fain in a prepared statement. “We’ve always broken the mold with each successive ship we build, and the Anthem of the Seas is no different. I would like to thank Bernard and Meyer Werft team for their ongoing partnership in designing and building awe-inspiring ships with us.”

The 167,800-ton, 4,180-passenger (double occupancy) Anthem of the Seas will sail to Southampton, U.K., where she will homeport through October and sail to the Mediterranean and Canary Islands. The ship will be christened by Godmother and travel agent Emma Wilby in Southampton on April 20.

In November, New York Harbor will be Anthem of the Seas’ permanent home, where she will sail regularly from Cape Liberty Cruise Port to Bermuda, the Caribbean and Canada and New England.

 
 

 

