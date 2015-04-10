Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Celestyal Kicks of Med Season with Bonus Savings

Celestyal Cruises is kicking-off its Mediterranean season with 20 percent bonus savings on its new Adriatic cruises and extension of early booking discounts valid on certain sailings in July and August.

Launching new Adriatic cruises, Celestyal is presenting a special discount of 20 percent offered to all US & Canada-based travel partners (travel agents or tour operators registered with Celestyal Cruises) for bookings made on a new seven-day Adriatic itinerary in October 2015,  calling at Bari and Venice (Chioggia) in Italy, Dubrovnik in Croatia, Kotor in Montenegro, Saranda in Albania, and Corfu and Patras in Greece.

This special discount is valid on new bookings received from March 23 to June 30, 2015 and applies to the cruise-only fare (excluding applicable port and service/gratuity charges). The 20 percent special bonus savings may also be applied to the other discounts as long as they remain in effect.

Celestyal is extending a 20 percent early booking discount for all its so-called Idyllic cruise sailings in July and August onboard the Crystal. A sample seven-day Idyllic itinerary sails from Athens (Piraeus) to Mykonos in Greece, Kusadasi (Ephesus) in Turkey, then to Samos, Milos, Athens (Lavrion), and Syros, Greece, and on to Cesme in Turkey before heading to Kos, Ios and Santorini and returning to Athens. Three- and four-day Idyllic itineraries are also available.

This special promotion is valid on new bookings from March 23 to June 30, 2015. The 20 percent early booking savings applies to the cruise-only fare (excluding applicable port and service/gratuity charges) on top of other discounts as long as they remain in effect.

 

