Vancouver Starts Cruise Season This Weekend

The first cruise ship of the 2015 season will depart Port Metro Vancouver this weekend on back-to-back trips between Vancouver and Hawaii for the first time, bringing an earlier-than-usual start to the 2015 Canada Place cruise season.

Princess Cruise’s Grand Princess arrives in Vancouver this Sunday, March 22, for a roundtrip sailing to the Hawaiian Islands. The ship will repeat the itinerary again on April 6.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Grand Princess to Canada Place, commencing the 2015 cruise season and expanding on our already well-known Vancouver-Alaska cruise business,” said Robin Silvester, president and CEO, Port Metro Vancouver.

The Grand Princess will depart Vancouver on the same day and arrive in Hilo, Hawaii, on Saturday, March 28. The ship will then spend four days cruising around the Hawaiian Islands before returning to Vancouver, arriving back at Canada Place on Monday, April 6 for a repeat of the same itinerary.

While berthed at Canada Place, the Grand Princess will make use of the port’s shore power installation. Shore power is highly effective in reducing marine diesel air emissions by enabling ships to shut down their engines and connect to BC Hydro’s electrical grid to provide necessary power while docked. Since its inception in 2009, the Canada Place shore power installation claims to have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 11,000 tons.

Port Metro Vancouver’s 2015 Alaska cruise season officially begins April 29 and is forecasted with more than 800,000 passengers expected to move through the Canada Place terminal.

The Vancouver cruise industry stimulates more than $2 million in economic activity for each vessel that calls at Canada Place. According to the port, this results in approximately 283,000 hotel-night stays in Vancouver and more than 440,000 around the province, generating some 6,000 direct and indirect jobs, $220 million in wages, and tax revenues for municipal, provincial and federal governments.