GE Marine to Propel New Generation MSC Cruise Ships

GE Marine has announced that it has been selected to lead the Italian consortium that will power MSC Crociere’s ‘Seaside’ platform ships being built at Fincantieri. The two new ships will join the existing fleet of 12 vessels, all of which use electrical propulsion from GE.

GE said in a prepared statement that its technology has eliminated the need for harmonic filters and reactive power compensation and therefore offers improved safety among other benefits. Its solution will also ensure a less complicated installation and cabling process, while the reduced weight onboard brings fuel savings and helps lower MSC’s operating costs.

“In an increasingly competitive market it is crucial to keep advancing with safer and more efficient solutions,” said Massimo Costa, vice president and head of purchasing for cruise at Fincantieri. “GE Power Conversion produces the right technology to simplify our operation,” commented Emilio La Scala, General Manager, MSC Cruisetech.

Leading the project consortium with other Italian partners, GE will provide onboard technology that includes propulsion control along with transformers, VFDs core components, slow speed propulsion motors and distribution transformers.

“We feel confident that with GE Power Conversion heading up the project we will see a successful outcome.” added Paul English, Marine Leader, GE Power Conversion.

GE Marine offers solutions dedicated to the merchant, offshore and naval industries, “helping customers drive operational excellence, efficiency and environmental responsibility.” Solutions are tailored to the specific needs of each ship.

GE’s Power Conversion said its business “applies the science and systems of power conversion to help drive the electrification of the world’s energy infrastructure by designing and delivering advanced motor, drive and control technologies that evolve today’s industrial processes for a cleaner, more productive future.”