Deals on Pre-and Post-Cruise Stays in New Orleans

For passengers sailing from New Orleans, the Hyatt Regency New Orleans is offering a 15 percent discount on pre- and post-cruise stays.

According to a spokesperson for the hotel, it is located just steps away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the heart of downtown New Orleans. It has a AAA four-diamond rating with 1,193 guest rooms, including 95 suites and four presidential suites.

The hotel offers nine culinary options including 8 Block Kitchen & Bar, Vitascope Hall, Bywater Grill, and Borgne, the latest restaurant by award-winning Chef John Besh.

 

