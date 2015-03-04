The Dominica Film Challenge, a Discover Dominica organized event is underway, with six teams of videographers from around the world, traversing the island. The six teams arrived on island on Saturday and attended a brief welcome ceremony at the Anchorage Hotel. On Sunday, the teams attended orientation and then were treated to a Whale-watching excursion.

In a prepared statement, the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) said it is encouraging Dominicans to follow the weeklong exploits and adventures of the teams this week, as they seek to capture and share unique photos of the islands sites, sounds, and people.

The Film Challenge participants will be posting on social media throughout the week, using the hashtag #DominicaChallenge on popular social media websites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Posts have already started coming in.

The DDA conducted a worldwide search to find six teams of adventurous filmmakers to participate in the second annual Dominica Film Challenge. The qualified teams have been invited to the island for a creative expedition to uncover Dominica’s hidden treasures – through words, pictures and film.

Participants will spend a week on the island and are invited to tell the story of Dominica in their own creative way—whether the result is a short film, travelogue, photography project, or some other creative social media endeavor. Teams will compete against each other for the creative challenge portion of the expedition, with prizes being awarded to the teams that best portray the image of Dominica and their search to discover their inner explorer, all while raising awareness of Dominica’s natural beauty, attractions, and cultural heritage through their social media networks. The Dominica Film Challenge is designed to encourage participants to tell and share their story in their own creative way through film.

“Dominica is the secret Caribbean paradise we have all dreamed of,” said Michael Kraabel, executive producer of the Dominica Film Challenge. “It’s the perfect location for an eclectic mix of filmmakers and storytellers to experience something extraordinary—and then to document the experience for the world to see. Not only are the teams talented, but they also have an amazing social media following and influence. The combined following of the contestants is well over 3 million people.”

“Visitors are amazed at the rich cultural heritage, friendly people and picturesque natural beauty Dominica has to offer,” said Colin Piper, director of tourism. “We welcome an opportunity to showcase a truly authentic Nature Island experience through the lenses and written words of the expedition teams.”

Local agencies and businesses joined forces to provide the teams with an authentic and inspirational travel experience including: Anchorage Hotel Whale Watch and Dive Center, Castle Comfort Lodge, Evergreen Hotel, Picard Beach Cottages, Calibishie Lodges, Fort Young Hotel, Rosalie Bay Resort, The Champs Hotel Restaurant and Bar, Liat, Seaborne, Winair, Waitukubuli National Trail, Cobra Yacht Services and Tours, Kalinago Barana Aute, Champagne Reef Dive and Snorkel, Kubuli Beer, Old Stone Grill & Talie’s Pot Organic Products, as well as LIME Dominica, who provided SIM cards loaded with data and credit, so the teams are able to share their experiences while undertaking them.

The challenge takes place between March 2 and March 6, with the final project submissions being posted online for a public vote in mid-May. Follow the participants online via twitter (@DominicaStory) or hashtag (#dominicachallenge).