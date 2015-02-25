Port of Seattle CEO Fick Presents Vision Blueprint

Port of Seattle CEO Ted J. Fick has presented a blueprint for his vision for leading the organization. The announced realignment aims to grow operations and increase jobs throughout the region and state by promoting economic development, and advancing the port’s Century Agenda. Port activity in the region is responsible for supporting more than 200,000 jobs.

“During my first five months on the job I’ve recognized that we have many opportunities to grow our already significant impact on the region’s economy, to increase revenue, and to boost our operational excellence and effectiveness,” said Fick. “We need to continue our focus on business and job growth.”

Organizational changes include the creation of an Office for Strategic Initiatives that will provide a launch pad for good ideas and process improvements, including the incorporation of LEAN/Continuous Process Improvement. Also new will be an Economic Development office which will encompass a number of existing functions such as Real Estate, Office of Social Responsibility, Tourism Development, and a new small business ‘incubator,’ which will become a primary economic growth driver for the port.

With marine cargo business proposed to fall under the new Seaport Alliance, a new Maritime Division will include all remaining water-borne businesses—cruise, fishing, and recreational boating. There will be an increased number of executive staff reporting directly to the CEO, including Labor Relations. The Airport Division will remain structured as-is.

“By flattening the organization, it will give me a more focused opportunity to make direct impact on the organization, such as Labor Relations and Economic Development,” said Fick. “This is just the first phase of a reorganization that will continue for a couple of years as we grow the business.”