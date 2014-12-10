L-3 SAM Retrofits Carnival Fleet with Voyage Data Recorders

L-3 SAM Electronics announced today that it has retrofitted Carnival Cruise Lines’ fleet of 24 ships with its Voyage Data Recorder (VDR 4350) system.

L-3 SAM Electronics’ VDR 4350 system provides extended recording time and ECDIS-based onboard and onshore replay features, together with options for remote control and maintenance via SATCOM. The modular Ethernet-based VDR 4350 series provides a comprehensive backup capability for the storage and downloading of recorded data. Other features include extended graphics analysis tools that provide simplified export functions to standard Microsoft Office applications.

Designed to operate as an integral part of state-of-the-art integrated bridge assemblies, VDR 4350 systems are in widespread use aboard vessels of all types and sizes. They are also a key component of L-3 SAM’s NACOS Platinum series currently in service with most leading cruise ship operators. Scalable systems are available in either a console-integrated or cabinet-mounted model.

The major retrofit project was carried out by L-3 SAM’s affiliated company for marine electronics, L-3 G.A. International (L-3 GAI), in Fort Lauderdale.