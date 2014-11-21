Crystal Introduces Billy Joel Concert Production

Crystal Cruises has announced a new concert production aboard the Serenity: My Life: the Musical of Billy Joel, debuting on the Nov. 19 cruise from Miami to Caldera. Guests aboard the preceding cruise will be treated to a special viewing at the end of their voyage. Paying tribute to Piano Man will be the show’s star, James Fox, who himself was handpicked by Billy Joel to star as The Piano Man in the Broadway, West End and U.S. National Tour productions of Movin’ Out, based on Joel’s music.

Fox will perform more than a dozen timeless hits including “New York State of Mind”, “Uptown Girl”, “She’s Always a Woman to Me” and, of course, “Piano Man.” Crystal;s own musicians, vocalists and dancers will be featured alongside Fox in the ship’s Galaxy Lounge.

My Life: The Music of Billy Joel debuts on the heels of Rocket Man, an Elton John tribute show, which will premiere aboard the line’s other award-winning ship, Crystal Symphony, during the February 24, roundtrip Singapore cruise.

According to Crystal, the shows are the beginning of its concert production series, which spotlights the works of world-renowned artists whose music and popularity spans multiple decades and generations.

“This show sets a new bar in entertainment aboard luxury cruise ships, with not only a vast collection of music from one of the world’s most beloved stars, but also a performance from a true theater great, James Fox,” says Crystal’s president and COO, Edie Rodriguez. “Our guests will certainly enjoy tapping their toes along to songs they’ve loved for decades.”

Crystal’s onboard international troupe consists of 10 singers and dancers, including performers from national touring companies as well as Broadway and London’s West End productions.

Until January 2, all-inclusive, value-priced “Book Now” fares start at just $1,730/person. Crystal is a leading luxury cruise provider, claiming to have earned more “World’s Best” awards than any other cruise line, hotel, or resort in history.