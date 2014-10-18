MSC Introduces Med Cruise/Land Package

MSC Cruises has announced inclusive air/land/sea vacation package deals for guests sailing on MSC Divina, the line’s largest ship specifically dedicated to North American travelers, while the ship is in the Mediterranean from May 16 through Sept. 19, 2015.

Starting at $1,899, the 10-night package includes roundtrip airfare to Rome or Barcelona, a seven-night cruise, a two-night post-cruise stay in a four-star hotel, and all transfers needed, including from the airport to the ship, from the ship to the hotel and from the hotel back to the airport.

Travelers interested in the package deals have the option of leaving from Miami, New York, or Chicago, and choosing an itinerary on the Divina that departs from either Civitavecchia (Rome) or Barcelona. Guests will be greeted by MSC Cruises personnel upon arrival at the airport of their port destination as well as at the hotel.

Highlights of the Mediterranean cruises include: Ability to embark at two marquee ports: Civitavecchia on Saturdays and Barcelona on Wednesdays. Late night stays in La Spezia, enabling guests to visit nearby cities of Pisa, Florence, Portofino and the Cinque Terre region. Late night stays in Palma de Mallorca, enabling guests to enjoy the nightlife of the island. Call in Naples, allowing time to visit Pompeii, Capri, Sorrento, and the Amalfi Coast.

In addition is an array of shore excursions providing guests with what MSC calls full immersion into the region.

Government taxes and fees and airport taxes are not included in the Mediterranean air/sea/land fare.