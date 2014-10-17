Rhapsody of the Seas to Brazil for 2015/2016

Royal Caribbean International has announced that the Rhapsody of the Seas will be deployed in the Brazilian market, sailing from Santos for 2015/2016 season. The Rhapsody will arrive in Santos December 5, 2015 and will be on the South American coast until April 10, 2016.

"We are excited about the Rhapsody. With additional attractions and greater availability of beds, this will be an important step in the future plans of Royal Caribbean in Brazil, "said Ricardo Amaral, regional vice president for Latin America and CEO of the Brazilian office.

The ship will sail seven-day cruises from Santos to Punta Del Este, Montevideo and Buenos Aires. In addition will be shorter three- and five-night cruises as well as a New Year's Eve eight-night cruise, offering guests the opportunity to witness the light show and fireworks at Copacabana beach.

Among other new offerings are new 14-night itineraries between Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina. With four 14-day sailings scheduled for February and March 2016, ports of call and scenic cruising include Valparaiso, Chilean fjords, the Strait of Magellan, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn, Puerto Madryn, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este and Santos.