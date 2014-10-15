Tauck Launches UK Sales Team, Website and Res Center

Tauck, operating premium guided tours, river cruises and small ship ocean cruises, is taking steps to better serve U.K.-based travelers and travel agents. The Connecticut, U.S.-based company announced it has recently hired a field sales force to serve the U.K. market, it has opened a new reservations center in London, and it is launching a new U.K. website and travel brochures priced in GBP. This marks the first time ever in Tauck’s 90-year history that the company has embarked on any such initiatives in a foreign country.

According to Steve Spivak, Tauck vice president, global sales, the expanded efforts in the U.K. are all about providing service commensurate with the quality of Tauck’s journeys. “We currently bring travelers to more than 70 countries, so operationally we’re already a global company, and last year we actually hosted travelers from more than 80 different countries on our tours and cruises,” said Spivak. “However, in order to provide the best possible service to U.K.-based travelers and travel agents, we knew we had to have more of a presence here. We’ve clearly made that commitment, and we’re looking forward to better serving our guests and travel agents in the U.K. market.”

Leading Tauck’s new three-person sales team as U.K. & Ireland Country Manager is Ray Steward, who will also personally manage the company’s accounts in the southeast of England. Emma Taylor will oversee accounts in Northern Ireland, Ireland, southwestern England, and southern Wales. Kathryn Coles will manage Tauck’s accounts in central and northern England, as well as northern Wales and Scotland.

Earlier this month Tauck launched a new U.K. Reservations Sales Center, with company personnel assisting agents and travelers via its just-established toll-free number and through email. Tauck personnel are currently in the U.K. staffing the new call center, while the new U.K. Reservations Sales Counselors are undergoing training at Tauck’s U.S. headquarters.